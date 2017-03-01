Portland considers emergency speed li...

Portland considers emergency speed limit reduction on SE Division

Portland is set to declare a safety emergency on outer Southeast Division Street and unilaterally reduce speed limit after a spate of traffic deaths. The City Council will vote Thursday on the proposal to lower the speed limit from 35 to 30 mph on a 4.5-mile stretch from 82nd Avenue to the city border.

