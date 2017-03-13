Portland Business Owner Won't Be Charged for Killing a Homeless Man Last Month
The East Portland insurance agent who shot and killed a homeless Portlander last month won't be prosecuted, police announced today. A Multnomah County grand jury decided that Charlie Win Chan, owner of Golden Key Insurance near SE 82nd and Foster, was justified in killing Jason Gerald Petersen on February 20. Police have said Petersen, who was 32 and battling schizophrenia, was storing belongings outside of Chan's business, and became upset when the man threw them away.
