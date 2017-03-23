Police training log at center of Port...

Police training log at center of Portland police chief investigation, sources say

An investigation into Portland's Police Chief Mike Marshman and his executive assistant stems from a police bureau training, where his lieutenant may have signed the chief in on a log suggesting he had attended, when he had not, according to sources familiar with the inquiry. He and his executive assistant Lt.

