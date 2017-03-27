PBOT reduces speed limit, makes other safety improvements on Southeast Hawthorne
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard between 30th to 50th avenues from 25 to 20 miles per hour. It has also added a new crosswalk at 43rd Avenue as part of a series of safety improvements in response to a fatal crash that killed 15-year old Fallon Smart, who was legally crossing the street there killed a young woman crossing there in August 2016.
