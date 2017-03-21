No criminal charges filed against pol...

No criminal charges filed against police officer who fatally shot teen Quanice Hayes

A Multnomah County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by the Portland police officer who fatally shot Quanice Hayes, a 17-year-old suspected in an armed robbery in February. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office will submit a motion to the presiding judge, requesting the release of the grand jury transcripts in the case.

