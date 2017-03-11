New school named for Japanese family ...

New school named for Japanese family who was interned, lost a son to war

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The students of Beaverton School District's new K-5 school in North Bethany got to choose their own school colors and school mascot The Sato family came to Bethany as farmers before the Great Depression. They sent two sons to fight during World War II while being forced into a Japanese internment camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Sat Estelle L 19
News Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne... Sat Bigg Bunyon 1
Lookin for that medicine Mar 13 KOOPAH 12
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Mar 11 Uncle Mervin 2,417
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mar 8 Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 18 at 9:04PM PDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC