New school named for Japanese family who was interned, lost a son to war
The students of Beaverton School District's new K-5 school in North Bethany got to choose their own school colors and school mascot The Sato family came to Bethany as farmers before the Great Depression. They sent two sons to fight during World War II while being forced into a Japanese internment camp.
