Naked Sheep holds final Knit Nite; Alpacapalooza weekend
The Naked Sheep Knit Shop holds its farewell Knit Nite frm 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30 . "A time to work on your current project, and connect with friends, old and new," writes Cheri.
