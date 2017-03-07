My Life as a Zucchini is Adorably Traumatizing
When the top salvage company in the world loses a billion dollars' worth of 15th-century artifacts, chief archaeologist Mave Adams hires ex-criminal Jack Riordan to track them down. This tiny, indie action flick was made for less than $250,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|18 hr
|Olskool
|6
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,415
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC