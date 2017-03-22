Multnomah County's system for hearing appeals of property values is...
Many Portland homeowners were shocked last fall when their property tax bills revealed huge increases in how the county set their home values. A Portland Tribune investigation revealed that Multnomah County's appeal process is tilted in favor of the county, and treats taxpayers less fairly than other counties in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
