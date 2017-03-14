Multnomah County Hopes to Build Grann...

Multnomah County Hopes to Build Granny Flats to House Hundreds of...

Read more: Willamette Week

The county will build you a tiny house-if you invite a homeless family to live there for five years. Multnomah County is preparing to make Portland homeowners a remarkable offer: It will pay to build them a granny flat in their backyard, if they let a homeless family live there for five years.

