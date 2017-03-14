Multiple reports of nails strewn across north Portland bike lanes
There's something fishy going on with roofing nails in the bike lanes of north Portland - particularly along the Interstate Avenue corridor. In the past two days we've received four separate reports from readers who have found them scattered across bike lanes.
Read more at Bike Portland.
