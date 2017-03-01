Multicultural Community Gardeners Create Produce for People Growing Space
Portland Community Gardens' Produce for People program donated more than 31,500 pounds of fresh, nutritious, organic, locally grown produce to Portland's hunger relief agencies this past year. Gardeners from 48 Portland Community Gardens across Portland participated in 2016.
