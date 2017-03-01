Multicultural Community Gardeners Cre...

Multicultural Community Gardeners Create Produce for People Growing Space

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Skanner

Portland Community Gardens' Produce for People program donated more than 31,500 pounds of fresh, nutritious, organic, locally grown produce to Portland's hunger relief agencies this past year. Gardeners from 48 Portland Community Gardens across Portland participated in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
strips 3 hr doncaballero 1
Sanctuary city morbid humor 5 hr MAGA2016 3
bars avaiable now!!!! Wed Switters416 16
Police Conduct (May '15) Wed SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
Lookin for that medicine Feb 23 AnalogousAlligator 5
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Feb 23 FSM 2,416
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC