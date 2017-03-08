More than 70 construction projects will clog downtown Portland this summer
More than 70 construction projects are expected to get underway in and around downtown Portland this summer, bringing with them the attendant traffic jams and longer commutes. Officials from regional agencies and utilities say they're working to coordinate construction, better communicate traffic impacts to commuters and avoid unnecessary delays.
