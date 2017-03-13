Money for Portland police body cameras, horse patrol unit on chopping block

Mayor Ted Wheeler on Thursday asked the police chief to provide the City Council with a detailed long-term plan for the cameras -- including costs to outfit officers with them, support staff needed to cull through the video footage for use as evidence in prosecutions and how the bureau would respond to public records requests for the video. While Wheeler said he recognizes the value of police wearing cameras to increase transparency and community trust, he doesn't want the public to expect the bureau to "do something that we can't deliver.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.