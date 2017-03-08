Marsden School student Thomasin McKen...

Marsden School student Thomasin McKenzie to star in US movie

8 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School Year 12 student Thomasin McKenzie is going to the US to star in the movie "My Abandonment". She leaves for Portland, Oregon at the end of March to play the role of Caroline in the movie directed by Debra Granik and co-starring Ben Foster .

