Man suspected in killing, sexual assaults arrested in Hillsboro

Alex Ortiz pictured in a recent photo and in a surveillance photo from the day he is suspected of killing 59-year-old Eleazar "Tony" Herrera Villegas. A registered sex offender suspected of killing a man in Northeast Portland earlier this week was arrested Friday night in Southeast Hillsboro, police said.

