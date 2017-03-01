Man suspected in killing, sexual assaults arrested in Hillsboro
Alex Ortiz pictured in a recent photo and in a surveillance photo from the day he is suspected of killing 59-year-old Eleazar "Tony" Herrera Villegas. A registered sex offender suspected of killing a man in Northeast Portland earlier this week was arrested Friday night in Southeast Hillsboro, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|13 hr
|Whtequeen
|17
|strips
|Thu
|doncaballero
|1
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Thu
|MAGA2016
|3
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC