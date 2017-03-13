Live Music

The Portland Opera presents the show with Susannah Mars, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 N.E. Alberta St. Christopher Mattaliano and Nicholas Fox will host the showcase of the work by Stephen Sondheim, American musical theater's greatest living lyricist and composer. Mars, a popular Portland-area singer, will be joined by Portland Opera's 2017 resident artists Antonia Tamer, Kate Farrar and Ryan Thorn in performing selections from the vast array of Sondheim's ensembles, duets and solos - the funny, tender and romantic.

