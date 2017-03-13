Legendary bassist, ukulele star Ritz ...

Legendary bassist, ukulele star Ritz dies

7 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

But as family and friends remember Ritz, who lived in Portland the past several years, it's apparent the music business has lost one of its greats. He was a member of the famous The Wrecking Crew, a collection of session musicians who played on some of the best recordings and with some of the biggest names.

