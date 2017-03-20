Landslides keep West Burnside, Historic Columbia River Highway closed
It may be officially spring, but road crews are still digging out from a wet winter that caused dozens of landslides throughout the Portland metro area in the past few months. In the past week alone, two problem landslides have kept crews busy and roads closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 18
|Estelle L
|19
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Mar 18
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Mar 13
|KOOPAH
|12
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Mar 11
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC