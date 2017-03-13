Kitchens, basements, bathrooms transf...

Kitchens, basements, bathrooms transformed: Tour of Remodeled Homes

21 hrs ago

Twelve professionally designed, recently renovated houses in the Portland Metro area were open to ticket holders during the 18th annual Tour of Remodeled Homes on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12. Some of the updated dwellings have new energy efficient features, expanded kitchens and finished basements. A few have a new second floor.

