Kenton neighborhood votes yes for tiny-home village for homeless women
More than 200 people packed into Disjecta in North Portland to vote on whether or not to establish the POD project at 2221 N. Argyle St. in the Kenton neighborhood. Though there was some contention on both sides of the issue, the neighborhood ultimately voted to support the project, at 178 in favor and 75 opposed.
