Jack Russell Terrier Hilariously Fail...

Jack Russell Terrier Hilariously Fails at Dog Show and 'Couldn't Care Less' - WATCH

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Towleroad

Liberal Redneck Trae Crowder contemplated not talking about Trumpcare because it's so "profoundly terrible that even most Republicans hate it." Says Crowder: "This thing is the shi**y Independence Day sequel of health care law Read Not long ago, this would've been a remarkable statement from the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency: "There's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact [of carbon dioxide], so I would not agree that it's a primary con Read Ollie, a Jack Russell terrier, is going viral today after an epic fail of a run at the Crufts Dog Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine 50 min KOOPAH 12
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Sat Uncle Mervin 2,417
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mar 8 Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC