In this 'Carmen,' dancers take a tale of sex and death to the hair salon

One recent stormy night, Andrea Parson flung herself into the role of seductress, clawing at the air and laughing maniacally while a scrum of her NW Dance Project coworkers hoisted her sideways above their heads. Resident choreographer Ihsan Rustem observed from the sidelines, making notes for the dancers as they rehearsed his new version of "Carmen," which will open March 16. It comes with a twist, of the French variety: Rustem has set this famous tale of passion, betrayal and death in a hair salon and adjacent barbershop, using those centers of feminine and masculine vanities as a backdrop to the drama.

