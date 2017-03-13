In Portland-made 'Shut Up Anthony,' w...

In Portland-made 'Shut Up Anthony,' what's not said is what matters

Robert D'Esposito stars as Anthony and Jon Titterington plays Tim in the Portland-made independent film "Shut Up Anthony." " Shut Up Anthony ," a locally made independent film that opens Thursday, March 16, at Hollywood Theatre, has a bit of a curious title for a movie where the title character spends most of the running time talking.

