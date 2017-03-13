How to navigate Sunday's Shamrock Run

How to navigate Sunday's Shamrock Run

The 39th annual Shamrock Run offers races from a 5K to a half marathon with all routes beginning in Tom McCall Waterfront Park and the longer ones heading up to OSHU via Southwest Barbur Boulevard to Terwilliger Boulevard and back down into downtown. If you're not running or participating in some way, you may want to avoid downtown Portland Sunday morning from about 6:30 a.m. -1 p.m. as streets will be hard-pressed to accommodate nearly 25,000 participants as well as regular residents of the city center and inner southwest Portland.

