Housing Bureau must have better information to help renters: Editorial agenda 2017

The idea seemed perfect, especially as it was born in the very communities where help was needed: The Portland Housing Bureau would provide East Portland landlords forgivable loans of up to $15,000 to cover repairs of outstanding code violations in their apartments. In exchange, landlords had to promise to keep their affordable rates for the following 10 years.

