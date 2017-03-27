Hot Button responses: Granny flats one of 'worst ideas yet' (Letters to the editor)
On Sunday, we asked another Hot Button question : Do you support placing homeless families in granny flats built by Multnomah County on homeowners' properties? Today, we're publishing some of the responses. If you'd like to add to the discussion, please see the 'Share your opinion' info box on this page and let us know what you think.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|Mar 27
|Sebahtstian
|1
|wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi...
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 25
|Duped
|44
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|got it
|22
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Mar 18
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC