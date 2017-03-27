High-priced Pearl District penthouse discounted $750,000
You might drive past Pearl District condo buildings and wonder what life would feel like living so close to the action. Owners gush about the ease of taking the elevator to the sidewalk, then sliding into their favorite restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|15 hr
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|18 hr
|Sebahtstian
|1
|wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale
|19 hr
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi...
|23 hr
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Duped
|44
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|got it
|22
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Mar 18
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC