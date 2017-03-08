Hear Dweezil and Frank Zappa Shred on...

Hear Dweezil and Frank Zappa Shred on a New Song, 'Dinosaur'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Guitar World

Dweezil Zappa recently excavated some dense old riffs he wrote when he was teenager, rearranged them in a recording studio and added a 40-year-old guitar solo by his late father, Frank. Dweezil has released this new creation, which he has dubbed "Dinosaur," as part of a crowdfunding campaign to help him take on the Zappa Family Trust-a trust that could actually keep Dweezil from using his own name in performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine Tue Olskool 6
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Feb 23 FSM 2,415
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 07 at 8:00PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC