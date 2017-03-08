Hear Dweezil and Frank Zappa Shred on a New Song, 'Dinosaur'

Dweezil Zappa recently excavated some dense old riffs he wrote when he was teenager, rearranged them in a recording studio and added a 40-year-old guitar solo by his late father, Frank. Dweezil has released this new creation, which he has dubbed "Dinosaur," as part of a crowdfunding campaign to help him take on the Zappa Family Trust-a trust that could actually keep Dweezil from using his own name in performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.