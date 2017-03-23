Granny flats for the homeless? Yes: Editorial Agenda 2017

Tiny dwellings for the Kenton Neighborhood Tiny Home Pilot Project are viewed in this photo from March 7. Designs for plumbed and wired granny flats under a separate proposal by Multnomah County would vary. The granny flat proposition calls upon homeowners to embrace the unknown, which in some instances might involve aggrieved neighbors or, worse, whole neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.