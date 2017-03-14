Good Morning, News: Health Care Hysteria, an Unprosecuted Killing,...
If you missed the delightful fact that local anarchists have taken it upon themselves to help speed the repair of this city's worrisomely pocked streets, well here you go . Not a great look for the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Portland Mercury.
