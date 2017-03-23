Fugitive wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Portland
Marshals arrested Thomas Elliott Stafford at about 10:15 a.m. outside a residence in the 1800 block of Southwest Alder Street, officials said. Stafford is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center.
