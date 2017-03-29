From Slacktivism to Activism

14 hrs ago

Let's Talk: Workgroups + Discussions Get guidance on how to transition from talk to action at this ongoing series led by community activist Margaret Jacobsen. Workgroups at this POC-prioritized space will tackle matters of racial equality, local politics, self care, LGBTQI, police reform, youth, and more.

Start the conversation

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 30 at 3:59PM PDT

