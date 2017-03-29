From Slacktivism to Activism
Let's Talk: Workgroups + Discussions Get guidance on how to transition from talk to action at this ongoing series led by community activist Margaret Jacobsen. Workgroups at this POC-prioritized space will tackle matters of racial equality, local politics, self care, LGBTQI, police reform, youth, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 25
|Duped
|44
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|got it
|22
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Mar 18
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
