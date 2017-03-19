Fort Wayne Native Directs Hollywood Makeup Documentary
If you've ever dreamed of being a Hollywood makeup artist, it's important to know what it takes and a Fort Wayne native did just that. Carroll High School graduate Amber Talerico returned to town Sunday to screen her new documentary about her journey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Estelle L
|19
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Sat
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Mar 13
|KOOPAH
|12
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Mar 11
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC