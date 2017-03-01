For some homeless, forest is their re...

For some homeless, forest is their refuge

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

There are the usual, suspected spots where homeless people are visible in the city of Portland: under bridges and overpasses, in doorways, and sometimes outright on sidewalks. But then there are spots for those who are much more reclusive, such as deep in Northwest Portland's Forest Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) 11 hr rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! 22 hr Whtequeen 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Sanctuary city morbid humor Mar 2 MAGA2016 3
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
Lookin for that medicine Feb 23 AnalogousAlligator 5
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC