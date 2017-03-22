Flooding forces inhabitants of 'Tweaker Island' to leave their homes
Over the weekend, inhabitants of the peninsula on the Columbia Slough known as "Tweaker Island" watched the water rise around them. "We had to evacuate," Raven Justice, 44, told us over the phone Tuesday, "because the island was getting swallowed up."
