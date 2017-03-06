First look: Chalino's 'Mexican-inspired' menu revealed
Chalino, a promising new restaurant set to anchor an increasingly busy corner of North Portland, opens this week with an "inauthentic Mexican" menu -- plus plenty of wine, tequila and mezcal. The restaurant comes from Johnny Leach and Dave Haddow , who first met 10 years ago at a Mexican restaurant in Eugene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|3 hr
|Olskool
|6
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC