Family seeks $682,000 in wrongful dea...

Family seeks $682,000 in wrongful death case against Multnomah County deputy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Multnomah County faces a $682,000 lawsuit from the family members of a man who died after being run over by an on-duty sheriff's deputy in April 2016. Stephen Heberling, a disabled veteran, was struck by Deputy Kent Krumpschmidt just after 4 a.m. Friday, April 29, on a short stretch of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just east of 238th Drive in Wood Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 18 Estelle L 19
News Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne... Mar 18 Bigg Bunyon 1
Lookin for that medicine Mar 13 KOOPAH 12
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Mar 11 Uncle Mervin 2,417
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mar 8 Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC