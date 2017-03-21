Family seeks $682,000 in wrongful death case against Multnomah County deputy

Multnomah County faces a $682,000 lawsuit from the family members of a man who died after being run over by an on-duty sheriff's deputy in April 2016. Stephen Heberling, a disabled veteran, was struck by Deputy Kent Krumpschmidt just after 4 a.m. Friday, April 29, on a short stretch of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just east of 238th Drive in Wood Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.