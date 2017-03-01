Family of teen shot by Portland police to speak before today's city council meeting
Several family members of Quanice Hayes, the 17-year-old boy shot to death three weeks ago by police responding to an armed robbery, were expected to make a statement Wednesday morning critical of the investigation into Hayes' death. The family's appearance, set for about 9 a.m. at the Portland Building, would coincide with a gathering at the same time by the group #ResignTed.
