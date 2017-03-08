Eastmoreland residents oppose historic district in poll
Residents of Eastmoreland narrowly rejected a proposal to form a historic district within the Southeast Portland neighborhood in a nonbinding poll. Now the Eastmoreland Neighborhood Association board must decide whether to continue its push to list the district on the National Register for Historic Places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|Thu
|Opie013
|7
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC