E. coli outbreak at NE Portland Monte...

E. coli outbreak at NE Portland Montessori school linked to I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter

11 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Multnomah County officials say at least two cases are genetically identical to the nut butter under a March 4 recall Multnomah County officials confirmed Tuesday earlier reports that six people were sickened by E. coli at the Montessori of Alameda School in Northeast Portland, adding that the cases are linked to a recall of two health food products. The county said four people are known to be sick with E. coli O157:H7 - a particularly virulent and contagious form of the disease, which can cause bloody diarrhea and kidney damage.

