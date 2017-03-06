Drivers slow down or pay up: Automated speeding cameras turn on in SE Portland Monday
City officials wants drivers to slow down, and Monday they will turn on new automated cameras in Southeast Portland that will ticket speeding drivers. The cameras will be activated along the 3/4-mile stretch of Southeast Division Street between 148th and 162nd avenues.
