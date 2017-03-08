Driver on meth who killed pedestrian ...

Driver on meth who killed pedestrian gets 11 days in jail

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A 57-year-old driver who prosecutors say was high on methamphetamine when she struck and killed a pedestrian in Gresham was sentenced Thursday to 11 days in jail. Janice Kay Taylor had faced a mandatory six years in prison if convicted of second-degree manslaughter, which is the crime prosecutors originally pursued against Taylor for the death of Michael John Simi, 56. But upon further investigation, prosecutors dropped the manslaughter charge and instead pursued only a single misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine Thu Opie013 7
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Wed Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 09 at 8:30PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC