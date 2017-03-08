Driver on meth who killed pedestrian gets 11 days in jail
A 57-year-old driver who prosecutors say was high on methamphetamine when she struck and killed a pedestrian in Gresham was sentenced Thursday to 11 days in jail. Janice Kay Taylor had faced a mandatory six years in prison if convicted of second-degree manslaughter, which is the crime prosecutors originally pursued against Taylor for the death of Michael John Simi, 56. But upon further investigation, prosecutors dropped the manslaughter charge and instead pursued only a single misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|Thu
|Opie013
|7
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC