Driver on meth who killed pedestrian gets 11 days in jail

A 57-year-old driver who prosecutors say was high on methamphetamine when she struck and killed a pedestrian in Gresham was sentenced Thursday to 11 days in jail. Janice Kay Taylor had faced a mandatory six years in prison if convicted of second-degree manslaughter, which is the crime prosecutors originally pursued against Taylor for the death of Michael John Simi, 56. But upon further investigation, prosecutors dropped the manslaughter charge and instead pursued only a single misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

