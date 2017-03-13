Driver crashes into Washington County patrol car, flees on foot; deputy injured
A motorist accused of driving under the influence slammed his vehicle into the rear of a Washington County Sheriff's Office patrol car early Saturday, injuring the deputy inside, the sheriff's office said. After the crash, the driver fled on foot and was later captured by a Hillsboro Police dog, according to the sheriff's office.
