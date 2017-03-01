Distraught man, with fake gun, shot in Brooklyn - Friday, 03 March 2017
On the southern edge of Powell City Park - at the northern end of the Fred Meyer headquarters complex parking lot - the sight of an armed man caused someone to call the 9-1-1 Center about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, February 9. Based on information they'd learned after arriving at the scene at approximately 7:15 p.m., Central Precinct Police Officers believed the man might have moved west, along S.E. Lafayette Street, to a point between 21st and 22nd Avenues. Soon, 33 police units had gathered at the scene, and S.E. 22nd Avenue was closed from Powell Boulevard south to Bush Street.
