David Machado opening new Portland restaurant, Tanner Creek Tavern
The restaurant, Tanner Creek Tavern, will take up the corner of the new Hampton Inn Suites hotel, which is scheduled to open at Northwest Ninth Avenue and Everett Street this summer, according to a press release. The restaurant is named for a creek that runs beneath the Pearl District and flows into the Willamette River near the Broadway Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Opie013
|18
|Lookin for that medicine
|Mon
|KOOPAH
|12
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Mar 11
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC