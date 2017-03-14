Daimler's Matthew Pfaffenbach Says Dr...

Daimler's Matthew Pfaffenbach Says Drivers Will Soon Be Able To Track ...

Autonomous cars get all the press, but Daimler 's Matthew Pfaffenbach says a lot of the tools that will soon be used in autonomous vehicles are already helping truck drivers today. Pfaffenbach is in charge of implementing vehicle connectivity at Daimler.

