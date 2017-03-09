Crazy Good Cart Chicken and Guns Will Become Chain of Restaurants

Hawthorne Boulevard's Chicken and Guns , WW's Cart of the Year in 2016, makes wood-grilled Latin chicken with sauce like crack-a crispy-skinned, tender-fleshed bird laid on top of fried potatoes laden with bits of char whose crisp edges are covered with jalapeno-vinegar sauce that stuns the senses. But for now, you can only get it one place-a little cart in Portland's original east-side pod that churns through up to 750 whole chickens in a week from Scratch Farms-a free-range chicken farm whose farmer owns part of Chicken and Guns and vice versa.

