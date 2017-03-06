Community remembrance set for Chinese...

Community remembrance set for Chinese-American leader - Monday, 06 March 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sherwoodgazette.com

A memorial service is planned for Mary Nom Lee Leong of Beaverton, one of the last people to grow up in Portland's Chinatown and a historian of the Chinese-American experience in Oregon. The service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Southwest Bible Church, 14055 SW Weir Road, Beaverton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherwoodgazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
Lookin for that medicine Feb 23 AnalogousAlligator 5
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Feb 23 FSM 2,416
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC