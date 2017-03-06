Community remembrance set for Chinese-American leader - Monday, 06 March 2017

A memorial service is planned for Mary Nom Lee Leong of Beaverton, one of the last people to grow up in Portland's Chinatown and a historian of the Chinese-American experience in Oregon. The service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Southwest Bible Church, 14055 SW Weir Road, Beaverton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherwoodgazette.com.