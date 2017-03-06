Community remembrance set for Chinese-American leader - Monday, 06 March 2017
A memorial service is planned for Mary Nom Lee Leong of Beaverton, one of the last people to grow up in Portland's Chinatown and a historian of the Chinese-American experience in Oregon. The service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Southwest Bible Church, 14055 SW Weir Road, Beaverton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherwoodgazette.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC