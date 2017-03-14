City of Portland ratchets up their wa...

City of Portland ratchets up their war on speeding

Activists with BikeLoudPDX and the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon rejoice at the sight of new - and lower - speed limit signs on SE Division. With Vision Zero firmly planted as a top priority at the highest levels of city government, the Bureau of Transportation has turned their attention to two of our most dangerous streets: SE Division and SE 122nd.

